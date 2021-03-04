News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Singer Alexandra Burke takes part in video promoting Covid jab

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:51 PM March 4, 2021   
Singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke

Singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke features in a video produced by Islington Council encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Islington Council

Singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke has joined community leaders in Islington in a video encouraging people to get vaccinated against coronavirus. 

The 2008 X Factor winner, who was born in the borough, joined Ch Supt Raj Kohli from Islington Police, Mohammed Kozbar from Finsbury Park Mosque and Pastor Temi from the House on the Rock community church in the video produced by Islington Council.

"Some of my family have been vaccinated and I'm pleased to say they are in great spirits and protected against this horrible disease," says Ms Burke in the two-minute film which is available to view on YouTube.

It also features street cleaner and reggae star Roy Johnson, Islington Mayor Janet Burgess, registrar Cynthia Green and nurse Tina Jegede.

It is the first in a series of videos the council is releasing to encourage people to get the jab.    

You may also want to watch:

Health chief Cllr Sue Lukes said: "Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and the people you love from this virus, and the more people take up the vaccine the sooner we will see life becoming more normal again."

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid rule warning issued after spate of parties in Islington
  2. 2 NOcado campaign: Ocado brings High Court challenge
  3. 3 Junction Road collision: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving
  1. 4 Group install interactive art project along New River Walk
  2. 5 Islington psychiatrist named in list of inspirational women
  3. 6 Wild venison served at food bank to mark Food Waste Action Week 2021
  4. 7 ‘Absolute disgrace’: Heating and hot water issues plague two estates
  5. 8 ‘Behind the Badge’: Meet Highbury East’s neighbourhood officer
  6. 9 Upper Street stabbing: Man, 21, charged with attempted murder
  7. 10 Seventh man charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
Coronavirus
Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Low Traffic Islington group members designed a smart green heart logo 

Islington Council

Low Traffic Islington coalition launched to support council's LTN roll-out

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The mulberry tree on the Park View estate, which is at risk of felling by Islington Council

Islington Council

Plans to chop down 70-year-old Islington mulberry tree paused

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Air ambulance at the scene of a fire on Bryantwood Road, Islington.

Video

WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
The budget was approved at a full meeting of Islington Council  on February 25 

Islington Council

Islington Council rubber stamps 2021 budget with 5% council tax bill hike

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus