Published: 3:51 PM March 4, 2021

Singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke features in a video produced by Islington Council encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Islington Council

Singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke has joined community leaders in Islington in a video encouraging people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The 2008 X Factor winner, who was born in the borough, joined Ch Supt Raj Kohli from Islington Police, Mohammed Kozbar from Finsbury Park Mosque and Pastor Temi from the House on the Rock community church in the video produced by Islington Council.

"Some of my family have been vaccinated and I'm pleased to say they are in great spirits and protected against this horrible disease," says Ms Burke in the two-minute film which is available to view on YouTube.

It also features street cleaner and reggae star Roy Johnson, Islington Mayor Janet Burgess, registrar Cynthia Green and nurse Tina Jegede.

It is the first in a series of videos the council is releasing to encourage people to get the jab.

You may also want to watch:

Health chief Cllr Sue Lukes said: "Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and the people you love from this virus, and the more people take up the vaccine the sooner we will see life becoming more normal again."