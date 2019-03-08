Algeria football fans celebrate Africa Cup of Nations win in Blackstock Road
PUBLISHED: 14:32 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 23 July 2019
© Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved
Algeria fans took over Blackstock Road on Friday night after watching their national team win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1990.
The team beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo to claim the title, and the locals around Finsbury Park celebrated into the night.
Police were stationed in the street ahead of the match, following some disorder after the team's semi-final win, but there were no reports of any trouble.
Speaking ahead of the game, Islington's top cop Ch Supt Raj Kohli said: "We have a policing plan in place. This is about balance and not over policing it and spoiling it for everyone."
Ch Sup Kohli said 95 per cent of fans were just being "boisterous" in their post match celebrations after the previous game, while 5pc took it to far by dangerously throwing fireworks.
"I wish good luck to everybody," he added, "because, as a Scotland football fan, I don't even know what a final looks like.
"But please be courteous and respectful to everyone, as they already have been - and may the best team win."