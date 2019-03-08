Algeria football fans celebrate Africa Cup of Nations win in Blackstock Road

Algerian fans celebrating their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations victory. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Algeria fans took over Blackstock Road on Friday night after watching their national team win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1990.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police urged Algerian fans to behave themselves while celebrating. Picture: Joshua Thurston Police urged Algerian fans to behave themselves while celebrating. Picture: Joshua Thurston

The team beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo to claim the title, and the locals around Finsbury Park celebrated into the night.

Police were stationed in the street ahead of the match, following some disorder after the team's semi-final win, but there were no reports of any trouble.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking ahead of the game, Islington's top cop Ch Supt Raj Kohli said: "We have a policing plan in place. This is about balance and not over policing it and spoiling it for everyone."

Algerian fans celebrating their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations victory. Picture: Joshua Thurston Algerian fans celebrating their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations victory. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Ch Sup Kohli said 95 per cent of fans were just being "boisterous" in their post match celebrations after the previous game, while 5pc took it to far by dangerously throwing fireworks.

"I wish good luck to everybody," he added, "because, as a Scotland football fan, I don't even know what a final looks like.

"But please be courteous and respectful to everyone, as they already have been - and may the best team win."