Misconduct hearing finds officers were 'aggressive and provocative' during Islington incident

Published: 6:32 PM May 28, 2021

Allegations of gross misconduct in Islington have been found proven against two police officers - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two police officers breached professional standards during an argument in Islington, a misconduct hearing found this week.

A panel found allegations of gross misconduct against PC Laura Bottomley and PC Sam Bolger in relation to the incident on Essex Road to be proven.

The off-duty police officers allegedly became involved in a ‘verbal and physical altercation’ with five men in the early hours of Sunday, May 5.

Both PC Bottomley and PC Bolger were issued with written warnings, following the hearing on Monday (May 24).

The North West Command Unit officers were alleged to have behaved in a ‘provocative manner’ and rather than taking opportunities to walk away from an escalating situation, the officers aggressively approached the group of four men at least on one occasion.

PC Bottomley is also alleged to have made rude and abuse comments towards the group, and PC Bolger is alleged to have repeatedly used racist language towards the four men.

Commander Dr Alison Heydari from Met Front Line Policing said PC Bolger’s racist language had “no place in society” let alone in the police service.

She added: “The slurs he used were thoroughly unacceptable, utterly abhorrent and fell well below the standards expected by the Met and the public we serve.

“The MPS expects the very highest standard of professionalism from our staff regardless of whether they are on duty or not.

“PC Laura Bottomley and PC Sam Bolger behaved in an aggressive and provocative manner throughout this interaction with the five men in question.

“They were the aggressors in this matter and rather than walk away they continued to behave in an unacceptable manner.”