News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Misconduct hearing finds officers were 'aggressive and provocative' during Islington incident

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:32 PM May 28, 2021   
Metropolitan police logo

Allegations of gross misconduct in Islington have been found proven against two police officers - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two police officers breached professional standards during an argument in Islington, a misconduct hearing found this week. 

A panel found allegations of gross misconduct against PC Laura Bottomley and PC Sam Bolger in relation to the incident on Essex Road to be proven.

The off-duty police officers allegedly became involved in a ‘verbal and physical altercation’ with five men in the early hours of Sunday, May 5. 

Both PC Bottomley and PC Bolger were issued with written warnings, following the hearing on Monday (May 24). 

The North West Command Unit officers were alleged to have behaved in a ‘provocative manner’ and rather than taking opportunities to walk away from an escalating situation, the officers aggressively approached the group of four men at least on one occasion. 

You may also want to watch:

PC Bottomley is also alleged to have made rude and abuse comments towards the group, and PC Bolger is alleged to have repeatedly used racist language towards the four men. 

Commander Dr Alison Heydari from Met Front Line Policing said PC Bolger’s racist language had “no place in society” let alone in the police service. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Indian variant' of Covid-19 found in Islington
  2. 2 'Sorry you're not well': Islington Council upholds £40 PCN for terminally ill man
  3. 3 £200,000 cash seized at Islington flat in EncroChat drugs probe
  1. 4 Letters: Low Traffic Neighbourhoods - the debate continues
  2. 5 Cycleway 38: Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields route complete 
  3. 6 Cummings: 'Gang threatened to kill everyone in my Islington home'
  4. 7 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
  5. 8 Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road
  6. 9 Late Covid lockdown: How Islington fared in light of Cummings claim
  7. 10 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim

She added: “The slurs he used were thoroughly unacceptable, utterly abhorrent and fell well below the standards expected by the Met and the public we serve. 

“The MPS expects the very highest standard of professionalism from our staff regardless of whether they are on duty or not.  

“PC Laura Bottomley and PC Sam Bolger behaved in an aggressive and provocative manner throughout this interaction with the five men in question.  

“They were the aggressors in this matter and rather than walk away they continued to behave in an unacceptable manner.” 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Raab at Raab's bakery in Essex Road

Obituary

Tributes paid to legendary Essex Road baker Michael Raab

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The major commuter road is closed until early next year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Video

'It's quicker to walk': Holloway Road reacts to LTNs

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Cllr Troy Gallagher, mayor of Islington 2021-2022 with chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan and attendant Sertan Hassan

Islington Council

'A new tomorrow': Troy Gallagher takes over as Islington’s mayor

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in City Road, with a police car responding to an emergency 

Cyclist's injuries 'not life-changing' after police collision

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus