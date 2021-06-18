Published: 3:39 PM June 18, 2021

Islington Council is exploring whether to take legal action after an alleged "vicious and hateful" racist attack during an online Black history event.

According to the council, "a small number of people made obscene gestures and posted extremely offensive racist abuse" at the event attended by nearly 200 people.

The meeting discussed "allyship and how people of all races can become allies to Black people", and was hosted by anti-racism advocate Shereen Daniels.

A council spokesperson said: "They were removed from the meeting and the council is exploring their legal options including criminal sanctions."

In a joint statement council leader Councillor Kaya Comer-Schwartz, chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan the council’s Race Equality Network, and Islington Black History Working Group, said: “This was a cowardly and hateful act, symbolic of the rise of online hate we have seen in recent times.

"We are resolute in our commitment to be an anti-racist organisation. So we say now if you are hateful and racist, you are not welcome in our organisation or in our borough. We do not want you here.

"We will take action to remove you and pursue all our legal avenues, including criminal sanctions, as we have in response to last night's incident."