Amazon community project donates £2,000 to Camden and Islington family support charity

Homestart Camden and Islington training team receive their £2,000 donation. Chelsea Bennett, Vicky Malunn, Saiqa Pandor, trainer Faia Rashid, Emeline and Lilia Poveda. Picture: Vicki Couchman Vicki Couchman

Amazon's community arm has donated £2,000 to a family support charity to help pay for a volunteer.

The Camden and Islington branch of Home-Start received the cheque at the Amazon Development Centre in Shoreditch this week.

The charity provides life-changing support for families facing challenging times by helping with practical aid and emotional support through its dedicated workers and one-to-one intensive programmes.

Anne Darlington from Home-Start in Camden and Islington said: "It's wonderful to receive this donation from Amazon. The donation will support us in our efforts to provide a vital service to families across north London and to know the local team from Amazon is behind us is really encouraging. I'd like to say thank you to them for helping us support vulnerable families in times of need."