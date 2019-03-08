Finsbury Park flooding: Ambler Primary School crowdfunding for families affected by devastating deluge

A burst pipe flooded Finsbury Park and submerged this basement flat in Queen's Drive. Picture: Supplied Archant

Ambler Primary School is raising money to help people affected by devastating flooding in Finsbury Park on Monday.

The Blackstock Road primary is fundraising to support some of the estimated 150 people impacted by the deluge, which started when a pipe burst in Queen's Drive at about 7.45am.

It took Thames Water engineers nine hours to stop the floor of water, during which time some 250 homes were flooded, with basement flats and streets submerged.

The crowdfunder has raised just under £2,500 towards its £15,000 target, since it was started yesterday. Proceeds will go on clothes, food and accommodation.

School business manager Theresa Pawelec, who started the petition, told the Gazette: "Ambler is a community school in the true sense of the word. We get a lot of support from the community when we have events, so the time they need us we want to give back.

A bedroom ruined by the flooding. Picture: David Nathan A bedroom ruined by the flooding. Picture: David Nathan

"We had a tweet yesterday [on Monday] of a child trying to get through the on their bike [to get to school] and I think that just resembles how determination and resilience goes through the heart of Ambler."

The Blackstock Road primary remained open, while other schools like Parkwood in Queen's Drive were forced to close due to the flooding. Ms Pawlec praised staff, parents and kids for getting in against the odds.

She added: "Immediate things like uniform we are giving to parents who have suffered, so that's why we are drumming up donations from the community. I think everybody's needs are different, some people may have resources they can rely on."

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Reflecting on the "river" that appeared in Finsbury Park, she added: "I was really shocked. A parent said her house ended up being 10 foot underwater because she was on the ground floor basement. I have never seen anything like it."

Thames Water apologised to those affected by the flood, and says it will help with compensation claims.

A spokesperson added: "Our top priority now, having stopped the water escaping and restored supplies back to normal, is to support those impacted by the flooding.

"We're spending over £1million a day on our vast underground network to help reduce leaks, which often lead to these bursts, and working tirelessly to improve our customer service. We're also exploring all modern technology and techniques to gain tighter control of our ageing network."

You can donate here.