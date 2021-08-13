Traffic reduced in Amwell low traffic neighbourhood, says report

Published: 12:12 PM August 13, 2021

Traffic and speeding have reduced in the Amwell low traffic neighbourhood, according to a council report.

The scheme went live in November 2020 as part of Islington Council's People Friendly Streets project, aiming to make the streets safer and healthier.

Despite vocal opposition in many areas, the council has pressed forward with low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), promising public consultations after 12 months.

In its first monitoring report on Amwell, comparing data from September 2020 and from May 2021, traffic within the neighbourhood trial was found to have dropped by 44 per cent, while speeding fell by 47pc.

The fire brigade response times were not significantly affected.

The Amwell LTN and monitoring stations - Credit: Islington Council

LTNs aim to promote active travel but cycling was actually down by 31pc in Amwell, where the scheme includes traffic filters and enforcement cameras.

The report says: "Even though this interim decrease is not in line with the programme’s intended objectives there are several possible explanations, including seasonal weather variation and Covid-19 restrictions."

You may also want to watch:

"The indicator will continue to be monitored, and pre- consultation monitoring is expected to give a better picture due to more comparable weather conditions, although this also depends on future lockdowns."

On the LTN's boundary roads, traffic has increased "negligibly" by 6pc. Traffic was found to have reduced by 14pc beyond the boundary road.

The report was independently reviewed by the engineering consultancy Systra. It notes that all the data is influenced by factors beyond Amwell, including the nearby Clerkenwell Green LTN and other major projects such as the Old Street Roundabout and Euston Road, as well seasonal and behavioural changes.

The Amwell LTN in the context of nearby schemes - Credit: Islington Council

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington’s executive member for environment and transport, said the council is aiming for net zero carbon status by 2030.

She said: “The six-month monitoring report for Amwell, along with the reports from St Peter’s, Canonbury East and Clerkenwell Green, reflect the positive impact of the schemes so far, and we will continue to monitor the impact of all of the trials.

“People-friendly streets are designed to make Islington a better place for local people, and we are continuing to listen carefully to the feedback we are receiving on the schemes.”

An ongoing online survey on the scheme can be found at www.islington.gov.uk/roads/people-friendly-streets

A petition against Islington's LTNs, launched last summer, has more than 9,000 signatures and can be found at www.change.org/p/islington-residents-stop-islington-councils-closure-of-local-roads