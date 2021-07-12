Fire tears through roof of Amwell Street building
Published: 1:11 PM July 12, 2021
- Credit: Josh Levy-Kramer
A fire in Amwell Street is thought to have broken out accidentally.
The roof of a mid-terraced property was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon (July 10).
The Brigade was called just before 2pm, and about 40 firefighters using six fire engines brought the fire under control just over an hour later, by 3.15pm.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Fire crews from Islington, Soho, Dowgate and Paddington stations attended the incident.
According to the London Fire Brigade, the fire is believed to have been accidental but the exact cause is undetermined.
