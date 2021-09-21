Disused Holloway garages converted into garment-making workspace
- Credit: Islington Council
Disused garages on the Andover Estate have been fitted out with the latest industry-grade sewing machines and equipment to create a brand new affordable workspace in Finsbury Park where up and coming makers will be able to network with like-minded entrepreneurs.
Islington Council has entrusted social enterprise Fashion-Enter to run the space in Durham Road, Holloway, which has workshop, exhibition and training space for local designers, an in-house photography studio, 12 private studios with eight available to rent, and 38 industry-grade specialist machines for garment making.
Fashion-Enter which produces up to 15,000 garments a week for the likes of ASOS, Tesco F&F, Coast and Brora, will in return offer business mentoring and masterclasses and professional stitching courses.
The workspaces have already proved popular with local designer-makers, including those who sell their products in the FC Designer Collective shop nearby in Fonthill Road.
Fashion-Enter was given that premises rent-free by the council in return for running the shop to platform the work of nine designer-makers, to help kick-start careers in the garment industry.
Both the shop and the affordable workspace were co-funded by the council and the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund.
You may also want to watch:
At its launch on Friday (September 17), the council's business chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh, said the FC Designer Workspace presented "a golden opportunity for community talent and industry expertise to combine and produce amazing results".
“With the FC Designer Collective store already well established, I look forward to seeing our residents kick-starting new careers and forging fresh, rewarding futures for themselves," she added.
Most Read
- 1 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
- 2 Helen Anderson: Finsbury Park murder victim's father pays tribute to his daughter
- 3 Mem and Laz Brasserie voted as readers' favourite restaurant
- 4 Trevi Ristorante scoops prize with readers' votes
- 5 'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers
- 6 Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder
- 7 Police looking to speak to man in connection with sexual assault
- 8 Spot the '90s pop stars in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks identity parade
- 9 Home of the metre-long pizza opens in Finsbury Park
- 10 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
“We are absolutely committed to investing in local jobs and businesses, creating a strong local economy, and I’m proud to be working with Fashion-Enter who share our vision to make Islington a more equal place by nurturing this potential."