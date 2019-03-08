Search

Angel Canal Festival: 'Amazing' community celebration set to return to City Road Basin

PUBLISHED: 12:24 13 August 2019

Angel Canal Festival. Picture: Megan Taylor

Angel Canal Festival. Picture: Megan Taylor

Megan Taylor 2018

The Canal & River Trust is calling on the community to head down to City Road Basin for an "amazing" festival on September 1.

The annual Angel Canal Festival has been running for more than 30 years, and people can once again enjoy a day of kayaking and pedalos, Punch and Judy puppet theatre, floating markets, music, food stalls and much more.

You may also want to watch:

It's a free festival on the Regent's Canal, which will run from 11am to 5pm.

Ros Daniels, Canal & River Trust regional director, says: "Angel Canal Festival is enjoyed by thousands of people every year and we can't wait for it to come around again. The Regent's Canal is iconic, weaving through the heart of the city and City Road Basin is one of its true hubs. We want everyone to come and discover this amazing corner of London and sample all being by the water has to offer."

For more information, including how you can get involved in the event, click here.

