Kayaking, pedalos and boat trips in store at free Angel Canal Festival

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:44 PM August 25, 2021   
Angel Canal Festival 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Angel Canal Festival 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston - Credit: Archant

The free Angel Canal Festival will see a fun packed day of kayaking, pedalos and boat trips on the Regent's Canal next month.

The event on September 5 from 11am to 5pm will take place around the City Road Lock, basin and towpath alongside the Regent's Canal, and the surrounding streets and park.

Islington Boat Club will provide kayaks and pedalos, and there will be entertainment from music, theatre, children’s activities, heritage walks, market stalls, a floating market, plus a food market with street food stalls.

The event's origins began in the 1980s when the late Crystal Hale held 'Angel Day' as a fundraising event for the narrowboat 'Angel', and gave inner-city children boat rides and trips into the countryside. 

Then in 1986 with the help of event organiser Jim Lagdon, the Angel Canal Festival was born. 

Now organised by the Canal and River Trust, the festival has been a fixture on the waterway for more than 30 years, and usually sees more than 8,000 attendees, but last year it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

This year it will be more low-key, with less activities on offer, to allow for social distancing. 

