Angel Christmas lights to be switched on despite lockdown

Christmas lights in Camden Passage. Picture: Angel.London Archant

Christmas lights adorning thoroughfares around Angel will be switched on this weekend despite the ongoing lockdown.

The festive displays, which include more than 500 decorations and 250,000 individual lights, will illuminate Upper Street, Camden Passage, Chapel Market and Islington Green as dusk falls on November 14.

There will be no ceremony, event or gathering amid the latest lockdown restrictions.

It has been organised by Angel.London, Angel’s Business Improvement District (BID), and paid for by local businesses and a donation from the Bob Borzello Trust, founder of Camden Graphics.

Christine Lovett, chief executive of Angel.London, said: “Despite the current restrictions, we believe it is important to switch on our seasonal lighting displays to show that the Angel is a warm and welcoming place for people to shop and enjoy themselves once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“It’s more important than ever that residents support their local businesses this festive season.

“During this lockdown period, many independent shops are operating online and several are offering a click and collect service, which is permitted.”