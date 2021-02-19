WATCH: Islington comedy venue on fighting to survive the pandemic

Video

Published: 10:02 AM February 19, 2021

An Islington comedy venue is fighting to ensure its survival amid the Covid pandemic.

Alongside venues all over the country, Angel Comedy Club at The Bill Murray has had to close intermittently in line with Covid-19 lockdowns and is struggling to stay afloat amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

As part of its fundraising activities, the venue launched a mockumentary web series - Save The Bill Murray - with well-known comedians such as Adam Buxton, James Acaster and Maria Bamford, available for those who donate on Patreon.

Find out more about its situation by watching the video below, where reporters from City, University of London caught up with Barry Ferns, a co-founder of the business.



