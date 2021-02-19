News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Video

WATCH: Islington comedy venue on fighting to survive the pandemic

Logo Icon

Sophie Peachey and Milly Martin

Published: 10:02 AM February 19, 2021   
The Bill Murray comedy pub in Islington.

The Bill Murray comedy pub in Islington. - Credit: Archant

An Islington comedy venue is fighting to ensure its survival amid the Covid pandemic. 

Alongside venues all over the country, Angel Comedy Club at The Bill Murray has had to close intermittently in line with Covid-19 lockdowns and is struggling to stay afloat amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. 

As part of its fundraising activities, the venue launched a mockumentary web series - Save The Bill Murray - with well-known comedians such as Adam Buxton, James Acaster and Maria Bamford, available for those who donate on Patreon. 

Find out more about its situation by watching the video below, where reporters from City, University of London caught up with Barry Ferns, a co-founder of the business. 


Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Archway tube station 

Knife Crime

Boy, 16, admits stabbing youth in his back outside Archway tube station

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Cramman with her son Jon, after he coached the London Mets adult team to success in Britain's National Baseball League

Finsbury Park's baseball community mourns death of London Mets co-founder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Deliveroo is operating a commercial kitchen without planning permission on the Roman Way industrial Estate

Deliveroo still 'unlawfully' operating Barnsbury kitchen, three years on

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Police line Battishill Street

Knife Crime | Video

Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus