Angel Comedy Club launches mockumentary series to save venue

Published: 9:32 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 9:39 AM January 27, 2021

Angel Comedy Club at The Bill Murray has produced the online series Save the Bill Murray. - Credit: Archant

A group of comedians are launching a mockumentary series in order to save a much-loved Islington comedy club.

Angel Comedy Club at The Bill Murray has produced the online series Save the Bill Murray, featuring an array of its best comedians, in order to raise funds and help keep the venue in business under unforgiving Covid-19 conditions.

The Bill Murray had to close in March last year and initially survived through community crowdfunding and a cultural recovery grant, but it is now facing a similar shortfall in the coming months.

Barry Ferns, the creative force behind the web series, said: “It did feel like this kind of Avengers Assemble, where everyone that loves the club came together not just for the sitcom but for everything to support it.

“We made the sitcom to thank our patrons and raise our profile because once the grant fades, we will be back on our own. We are still here and we still need £3 a month, if you’ve got it.”

The mockumentary sitcom stars the talents of big names such as Alex Buxton, James Acaster and Maria Bamford, who collectively feature in the seven-episode series documenting their efforts to survive in a world where they can no longer perform live comedy shows.

Barry, who stars and co-wrote the series, said they produced the pilot in August and then completed the rest of the 15-minute episodes between October and December of last year, giving the actors general directions for each scene but allowing them to improvise and use their comedic talents.

As well as raising awareness and funds for The Bill Murray, the web series gave the comedians something to do during a period in which it has been almost impossible to do live shows.

Barry, 41, said: “It’s like your entire profession was made illegal overnight. The coronavirus is the silver bullet to comedy. In comedy, you have to be in a small, cramped environment; laughing is literally coughing over other people.

“You think of the violin players who suddenly have to pack boxes. You are what you do so if you stop doing what you do you become something else.”

The premiere episode debuts on January 29 with a new episode every two weeks after that.

Support The Bill Murray and gain access to the web series at https://www.patreon.com/angelcomedy

Watch the trailer on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjyg51YF1IY&feature=youtu.be