Cyclist's injuries 'not life-changing' after police collision

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:30 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 12:31 PM May 24, 2021
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in City Road, with a police car responding to an emergency 

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in City Road, with a police car responding to an emergency

The cyclist injured in a crash with the driver of a police car in City Road does not have life-changing injuries, the force has said. 

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating after police responding to an emergency in a marked vehicle collided with the man who was riding his bike at about 5.15pm on Sunday (May 23).

The 43-year-old cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital by ambulance. 

Scotland Yard said today the man's injuries have been "assessed as non-life changing".

The Met Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating a crash between a cyclist and a marked police car in City Road

The Met Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating a crash between a cyclist and a marked police car in City Road

A spokesperson for the Met said: "The police vehicle was understood to have been on its way to an emergency incident at the time of the collision.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware but this will be a Met Directorate of Professional Standards investigation."

City Road was closed while enquiries were carried out yesterday.

A 43-year-old man was injured in a crash with a police car in City Road

A 43-year-old man was injured in a crash with a police car in City Road


