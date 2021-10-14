News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Love Not Landfill: Fashion influencers curate charity collections at Angel pop-up

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:47 PM October 14, 2021   
Eco-fashion campaign Love Not Landfill will be open on the first floor of the Angel Central shopping centre

The Cancer Research UK collection will be curated by Shannon Alexandra, Crisis collection by Ismail Stewart, the Oxfam collection by the Nova Twins and Royal Trinity Hospice collection by The Monica Way - Credit: Emily Lavarello

A charity pop-up shop curated by fashion influencers will help fight the climate emergency by promoting a love for pre-loved fashion.

Eco-fashion campaign Love Not Landfill will be open from November 11 to 14 at the first floor of the Angel Central shopping centre in Parkfield Street.

Each influencer has worked with their partner charity to carefully select up to 500 pieces from donations.

The Cancer Research UK collection will be curated by Shannon Alexandra, Crisis collection by Ismail Stewart, the Oxfam collection by the Nova Twins and Royal Trinity Hospice collection by The Monica Way.

Olivia Shaw from the Love Not Landfill campaign said: “Don’t be fooled - the most sustainable clothes are the pieces you or someone else already own. 

"The trend of fast fashion brands “doing sustainability” with baby steps like recycling and conscious collections isn’t always as transparent as it needs to be, and very few fast fashion retailers are making changes fast and deep enough to have a meaningful impact. This is why we champion second-hand shopping.”

