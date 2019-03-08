Search

Neighbours fear Angel Food and News' bid for booze licence poses 'considerable risk' to kids

PUBLISHED: 16:19 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 12 July 2019

Angel Food & News. Picture: Google Maps

Angel Food & News. Picture: Google Maps

Opponents of an Angel newsagents getting an alcohol licence warn drinkers congregating in the area could pose a "considerable risk" to kids at a nearby primary school.

Angel Food & News, in Duncan Street, want permission to sell booze between 8am-11pm Monday to Sunday - but 12 objectors argue this could cause anti-social behaviour and create an unpleasant environment for kids across the street at St John Evangelist RC Primary School. Islington Public Health and the council's licensing team have also made representations.

The licensing sub committee will make a decision on Tuesday.

One objector, whose name has been redacted as per council policy, stated: "It beggars belief that yet another outlet should seek to dispense alcohol in an area already over saturated with licensed premises. The risk of anti-social behaviour where there is such a concentration of outlets is self evident and to add insult to injury the applicant is situated immediately in front of school gates."

Another added: "Allowing vulnerable people ready access to alcohol at all times of the day and night is a danger to their health and also to the health and well being of people who may come in contact with them when they are drunk."

Others warned that "drug dealing" and "pubic urination" already occur due to existing problems in the area, which they fear will be exacerbated by the enabling of more late night drinking.

Store owner Rohit Amipara originally applied for a 24/7 licence to sell alcohol in April, but amended the prospective hours of sale after licensing police made a representation.

The site also falls within the Angel and Upper Street cumulative impact area, meaning the applicant must persuade the committee it won't add to anti-social behaviour problems in an area already "saturated" with alcohol sellers.

Mr Amipara, 43, told the Gazette: "We are doing this to enhance the business. We want to sell alcohol and offer more to the customers. By selling more products we should have better offers. [...]"

He's owned the business for nine years, as well as seven other stores around central London.

"We are not a new business starting from scratch," he added. "We know our legal duties, obligations [around selling alcohol] and how to serve the community."

