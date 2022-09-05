Angel exhibition documents work of Haircuts4Homeless

Photographer Jack Eames and session hairstylist Leigh Keates have teamed up with Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, to document their clients' oral stories over the past three years - Credit: Jack Eames

Photographs of homeless people having their hair cut have gone on show in Islington to raise awareness about a charity which "helps them know that people really care".

Photographer Jack Eames and session hairstylist Leigh Keates have teamed up with Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, to document their clients' oral stories over the past three years.

The charity was started in 2014 by hairdresser Stewart Roberts in 2014, and he has now built a whole community of skilled hairdresser volunteers who give their time free of charge to give haircuts for homeless people.

Today, the charity has 67 projects across the UK and Ireland, with 600 volunteer hairdressers who have given over 40,000 haircuts, and Stewart was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2022.

The exhibition at Angel Central shopping centre aims to raise awareness of the charity and to humanise the face of homelessness by challenging stigmas and stereotypes, via thought-provoking imagery and words to acknowledge that the smallest of actions can have the greatest effect.

A photographic coffee table book - Hear Me, See Me - featuring the charity's guests, is available to buy at the exhibition, which is on show at the new white space store next to Paperchase at Angel Central.

Stewart said: "It may be "just a haircut", but it's the kindness shown that makes a homeless person know that people really care.

"Over the past three years we've met so many people and heard so many different stories, to be able to partner with Angel Central and put these stories on display to the public and raise awareness of the work that we do is something I'm really proud of.

"For us this is not just an exhibition, it's not just a book or a haircut. We're a community that creates a space for wellbeing and acceptance and I'm delighted to be able to share the stories of the people that we've worked with over the years."

Adam Cummins, centre manager at Angel Central added: "The work that Stewart and the team has done at Haircuts4Homeless is something that they should all be extremely proud of.

"I'm delighted that we're able to host their exhibition and bring something new to Angel central for our visitors."

The exhibition will run every Friday to Sunday until September 18.

