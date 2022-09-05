News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Angel exhibition documents work of Haircuts4Homeless

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:27 PM September 5, 2022
Photographs of homeless people having their hair cut have gone on show in an exhibition in Islington

Photographer Jack Eames and session hairstylist Leigh Keates have teamed up with Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, to document their clients' oral stories over the past three years - Credit: Jack Eames

Photographs of homeless people having their hair cut have gone on show in Islington to raise awareness about a charity which "helps them know that people really care".

Photographer Jack Eames and session hairstylist Leigh Keates have teamed up with Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, to document their clients' oral stories over the past three years.

The charity was started in 2014 by hairdresser Stewart Roberts in 2014, and he has now built a whole community of skilled hairdresser volunteers who give their time free of charge to give haircuts for homeless people.

Photographs of homeless people having their hair cut have gone on show in an exhibition in Islington

Photographer Jack Eames and session hairstylist Leigh Keates have teamed up with Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, to document their clients' oral stories over the past three years - Credit: Jack Eames

Today, the charity has 67 projects across the UK and Ireland, with 600 volunteer hairdressers who have given over 40,000 haircuts, and Stewart was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2022.

The exhibition at Angel Central shopping centre aims to raise awareness of the charity and to humanise the face of homelessness by challenging stigmas and stereotypes, via thought-provoking imagery and words to acknowledge that the smallest of actions can have the greatest effect. 

A photographic coffee table book - Hear Me, See Me - featuring the charity's guests, is available to buy at the exhibition, which is on show at the new white space store next to Paperchase at Angel Central.

Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, was started by hairdresser Stewart Roberts

Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, was started in 2014 by hairdresser Stewart Roberts in 2014 - Credit: Jack Eames

Stewart said: "It may be "just a haircut", but it's the kindness shown that makes a homeless person know that people really care.

Most Read

  1. 1 Gang sentenced for knifepoint robberies in Camden and Islington
  2. 2 'Really scary': Islington strikes energy deal as annual cost set to rise by £30m
  3. 3 'Dull and bland': Major Angel redevelopment could be waved through
  1. 4 What are my rights if I disagree with my child's school uniform policy?
  2. 5 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
  3. 6 Plumber jailed for life over road-rage killing of Deliveroo moped rider
  4. 7 Nature trail from Swiss Cottage to King's Cross launched
  5. 8 'Rest in peace child': Tributes paid to teenager stabbed to death
  6. 9 Teenage Highbury Fields fatal stabbing victim named by police
  7. 10 From cleaning fridges to batch cooking: How to cut your energy costs

"Over the past three years we've met so many people and heard so many different stories, to be able to partner with Angel Central and put these stories on display to the public and raise awareness of the work that we do is something I'm really proud of. 

"For us this is not just an exhibition, it's not just a book or a haircut. We're a community that creates a space for wellbeing and acceptance and I'm delighted to be able to share the stories of the people that we've worked with over the years."

Adam Cummins, centre manager at Angel Central added: "The work that Stewart and the team has done at Haircuts4Homeless is something that they should all be extremely proud of.

"I'm delighted that we're able to host their exhibition and bring something new to Angel central for our visitors."

The exhibition will run every Friday to Sunday until September 18.

Photographs of homeless people having their hair cut have gone on show in an exhibition in Islington

Photographer Jack Eames and session hairstylist Leigh Keates have teamed up with Haircuts4Homeless, a charity supporting the homeless with hairdressing services, to document their clients' oral stories over the past three years - Credit: Jack Eames


Islington News
North London News
London

Don't Miss

Gemma and Billy Reilly are relaunching The Cross

Music

Getting the old club back together – The Cross relaunches

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Maya Centre is a Islington-based women's mental health charity

Women’s mental health charity launches new community project

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon
Zahra Abbas with her Islington parking tickets

Parking tickets dished out despite permit reminders failure

Riddhi Kachhela

Logo Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon