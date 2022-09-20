News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

'Our deepest thanks to our customers': Upper Street pub closes down

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:17 PM September 20, 2022
The Radicals and Victuallers pub in Upper Street has closed

The Radicals and Victuallers pub in Upper Street has closed - Credit: Andre Langlois

An Upper Street pub has closed its doors "for the last time". 

Radicals and Victuallers was a popular venue for football fans, with big screens throughout, and hosted events including comedy, "drag bingo" and "rockaoke".

Food and drink served included burgers. a range of vegan options, unusual craft beers and cocktails.

The pub has posted a message on its website, apologising for any inconvenience caused, and saying: "We’re sad to say that we’re now unable to take bookings as we have closed our doors for the last time – we’re missing you already.

"To all our loyal customers, familiar faces, and those just passing through for a pint – we’d like to extend the deepest of thanks for supporting us throughout the years."

Pub company Mitchells and Butlers has been approached for comment.

Pubs
Upper Street News
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Hackney born DJ Paul 'Trouble' Anderson died of cancer in 2018

Music

Club stars fundraise for Heath bench in memory of iconic DJ

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Cox

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Taylor Cox murder trial: ‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
David Musins, of Creighton Avenue, pleaded guilty to belonging to a proscribed organisation on March 14.

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Uninsured driver admits causing death of Uber passenger

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Abdurahman Haramein, 19, of Corbyn Street, Islington  has been sentenced over a series of knifepoint robberies

London Live News

Gang sentenced for knifepoint robberies in Camden and Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon