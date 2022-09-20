The Radicals and Victuallers pub in Upper Street has closed - Credit: Andre Langlois

An Upper Street pub has closed its doors "for the last time".

Radicals and Victuallers was a popular venue for football fans, with big screens throughout, and hosted events including comedy, "drag bingo" and "rockaoke".

Food and drink served included burgers. a range of vegan options, unusual craft beers and cocktails.

The pub has posted a message on its website, apologising for any inconvenience caused, and saying: "We’re sad to say that we’re now unable to take bookings as we have closed our doors for the last time – we’re missing you already.

"To all our loyal customers, familiar faces, and those just passing through for a pint – we’d like to extend the deepest of thanks for supporting us throughout the years."

Pub company Mitchells and Butlers has been approached for comment.