Why Angel station was closed yesterday

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:11 PM October 25, 2021   
The scene outside Angel station

The scene outside Angel station. - Credit: William Mata

Angel Underground station was closed to the public shortly after 4pm yesterday (Sunday, October 14) after a passenger fell ill.

The passenger had been given a defibrillator shock and chest compressions were in progress by the time paramedics arrived - five minutes after the call was logged. 

The patient was taken to hospital. For a period, passengers were not able to alight at the station on northbound journeys and the front of Angel station was closed. Anyone looking to board was told to either wait, take a bus, or walk to another Tube station. 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes. When our crews arrived, the patient had been given a shock by a public access defibrillator and chest compressions were in progress.

“Our crews continued treatment and took the patient to hospital as a priority.”

