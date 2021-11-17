News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Anger over Jeremy Corbyn’s continued expulsion from Labour

William Mata

Published: 12:06 PM November 17, 2021
Former Labour leader and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn 

Former Labour leader and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

A campaign to reinstate Jeremy Corbyn as a Labour MP is gathering momentum but the party has no confirmed plans to welcome him back. 

Supporters of the Islington North MP have called the expulsion an ‘insult to constituents’ and have criticised what they have called a ‘lack of review’ on last October’s move.

Corbyn was suspended from Labour last October after stating that antisemitism in the party he used to leave had been ‘overstated’ by political opponents. This was one day after a previous suspension ended.

A spokesman for the ‘Islington Friends of Jeremy Corbyn’ said: “A year on, without reference to any recognised rules or process, Corbyn’s suspension from the Parliamentary Party has not been reviewed and nor has he been reinstated. The unjustified withdrawal of the whip is a continuing insult to all his constituents.”

The group is organising a ‘Twitter storm’ tomorrow (November 18) at 7pm to demand his restoration. The hashtags #ReinstateJeremyCorbyn and #RestoreTheWhip will be used. 

Jeremy Corbyn and Labour London have both been approached for comment.
 

