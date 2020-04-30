Search

Advanced search

Anne Berent obituary: Former mayor of Islington was ‘true champion of liberal causes’

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 30 April 2020

Former Islington Mayor Anna Berent

Former Islington Mayor Anna Berent

Archant

A former mayor of Islington and “true champion of liberal causes” died on Wednesday morning, aged 93.

Anna BerentAnna Berent

A former mayor of Islington and “true champion of liberal causes” died on Wednesday morning, aged 93.

Anna Berent was a Liberal Democrats councillor for Mildmay ward from 2002 to 2010, and she served as mayor in her final year on the council.

Anna was a founding member of the Social Democratic Party in Islington before joining the Lib Dems.

Before being elected, Anna led a successful campaigned to stop the Eurostar from running on surface tracks through Islington.

Anna also played a leading role in transforming the park in Newington Green, and in the development of the Mildmay Community Centre.

You may also want to watch:

She was passionate environmental campaigner and organised the St Paul’s Shrubbery Festival for 20 years. Anna and was a founding member, and later chair, of Newington Green Action Group.

Former Lib Dems leader of Islington Council Terry Stacy MBE said: “Anna was a true champion of liberal causes. I don’t think we would have seen the improvements to Newington Green and the surrounding area if it hadn’t been for her advocacy.

“She truly was inspirational. She played an instrumental part in Lib Dems history when we ran the council.”

When there was a hung council the Lib Dems had a majority of one, and as mayor Anna had the casting vote.

Former Lib Dem deputy council leader Lucy Watt added: “Anna was an amazing woman – very free thinking – she had her principles and was really respected for that. [...] She campaigned on so many environmental and civil liberties issues, she was always at the marches.

“She will really be missed. She was a very generous person, had a lively mind right up to the end.”

Baroness Meral Hussein-Ece OBE, who served as Lib Dems councillor for Mildmay at the same time as Anna, said: “She worked tirelessly, she was a fantastic councillor. She was such a strong community champion, a really remarkable and public servant. She served the people of Islington tremendously. I feel very privileged to have served with her as a fellow ward councillor. She helped so many people and touched so many lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: The Hundred delayed until 2021

A viewof Lord's Cricket Ground

North Middlesex duo delighted to get county contracts

Luke Hollman of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Middlesex letter has pride of place for Lace

Middlesex's Tom Lace during the media day at Lord's Cricket Ground

Coronavirus: Arsenal’s Miedema fears for women’s game

Millie Bright of Chelsea clears from Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Anne Berent obituary: Former mayor of Islington was ‘true champion of liberal causes’

Former Islington Mayor Anna Berent
Drive 24