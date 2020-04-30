Anne Berent obituary: Former mayor of Islington was ‘true champion of liberal causes’

A former mayor of Islington and “true champion of liberal causes” died on Wednesday morning, aged 93.

Anna Berent was a Liberal Democrats councillor for Mildmay ward from 2002 to 2010, and she served as mayor in her final year on the council.

Anna was a founding member of the Social Democratic Party in Islington before joining the Lib Dems.

Before being elected, Anna led a successful campaigned to stop the Eurostar from running on surface tracks through Islington.

Anna also played a leading role in transforming the park in Newington Green, and in the development of the Mildmay Community Centre.

She was passionate environmental campaigner and organised the St Paul’s Shrubbery Festival for 20 years. Anna and was a founding member, and later chair, of Newington Green Action Group.

Former Lib Dems leader of Islington Council Terry Stacy MBE said: “Anna was a true champion of liberal causes. I don’t think we would have seen the improvements to Newington Green and the surrounding area if it hadn’t been for her advocacy.

“She truly was inspirational. She played an instrumental part in Lib Dems history when we ran the council.”

When there was a hung council the Lib Dems had a majority of one, and as mayor Anna had the casting vote.

Former Lib Dem deputy council leader Lucy Watt added: “Anna was an amazing woman – very free thinking – she had her principles and was really respected for that. [...] She campaigned on so many environmental and civil liberties issues, she was always at the marches.

“She will really be missed. She was a very generous person, had a lively mind right up to the end.”

Baroness Meral Hussein-Ece OBE, who served as Lib Dems councillor for Mildmay at the same time as Anna, said: “She worked tirelessly, she was a fantastic councillor. She was such a strong community champion, a really remarkable and public servant. She served the people of Islington tremendously. I feel very privileged to have served with her as a fellow ward councillor. She helped so many people and touched so many lives.”