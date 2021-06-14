News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Anthea Turner attends Action for Children's Big Lunch fundraiser

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:02 PM June 14, 2021   
Presenter, Anthea Turner attends The Big Lunch, hosted by Action for Children, as part of the #MonthOfCommunity campaign

Presenter, Anthea Turner attends The Big Lunch, hosted by Action for Children, as part of the #MonthOfCommunity campaign - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

TV presenter Anthea Turner rolled up her sleeves to help serve up a Big Lunch for vulnerable children adversely affected during lockdown. 

The former Blue Peter and GMTV host went to the charity Action for Children's HQ in Cubbitt Street, St Pancras, for the event which invites communities across the UK to hold socially-safe get-togethers throughout June.

Each year around £8million is raised through fundraising events like cake sales, raffles, BBQs and auctions.

As well as helping to hand out food and presents, Anthea found out more about the specific challenges that young people with disabilities faced in lockdown, after a year which has turned millions of lives upside down.  

Presenter, Anthea Turner attends The Big Lunch, hosted by Action for Children, as part of the #MonthOfCommunity campaign

Presenter, Anthea Turner attends The Big Lunch, hosted by Action for Children, as part of the #MonthOfCommunity campaign - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

She said: "I’ve worked with Action for Children for many years now and know the amazing work they do for children, young people and families up and down the country. 

"The kids and I had lots of fun today, so I’d encourage everyone to get together for their own Big Lunch and if they can fundraise for this fantastic charity at the same time even better."

Presenter, Anthea Turner attends The Big Lunch, hosted by Action for Children, as part of the #MonthOfCommunity campaign

Presenter, Anthea Turner attends The Big Lunch, hosted by Action for Children, as part of the #MonthOfCommunity campaign, which invites communities across the UK to hold socially-safe get-togethers throughout June, to raise money for good causes - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire


