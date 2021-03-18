Published: 3:22 PM March 18, 2021

The man police want to speak to following a sex assault near to Kings Cross - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for information to help identify a man they want to speak to about a sexual assault on the Regents Canal towpath.

The victim was walking home down the towpath near to Kings Cross at about 2.30am on September 11, when she realised a stranger was following her.

The man approached her and sexually assaulted her twice, before she managed to escape over a bridge and summon the help of a security guard who called the police.

Detectives released an image of a man they wish to speak to about the assault in December.

Following an appeal on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live today (March 18), police are re-releasing the photo in the hope that someone can help identify him.

You may also want to watch:

The man pictured is a white male, about 5ft 7in, who was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark coloured blue jeans, and black shoes.

Detectives have released this image of a man they wish to speak to about a sex assault on the Regent's Canal canal towpath - Credit: Met Police

He is described as having a strong European accent, which is possibly Italian.

Det Const Lauren Ebert, from the Met’s Central North safeguarding team, said tackling violence against women and girls is an "absolute priority" for the Met.

“We continue to appeal for anyone to come forward with information on the man pictured or anyone who may have seen or heard anything that night," she said.

“If you recognise this man, please come forward and speak to us, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.

"We continue to work tirelessly on this case and know the significant impact it has had on this victim - we are determined to identify the individual involved.

"We want women to be and feel safe.

“Our officers are out patrolling and are there for anyone who feels unsafe.

"Please speak to officers or contact us to report concerns. In an emergency, always call 999. We are here to help you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD834/11SEP20, or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.