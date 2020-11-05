Boost for Islington foodbank as it seeks to improve its headquarters

Damien Brown of Arc Foodbank, which is planning to revamp its home in Prebend Street after receiving £1,000 to be spent at its local Leyland SDM store. Picture: Leyland SDM Leyland SDM

An Islington foodbank will be revamping its headquarters after a donation from a hardware and decorating merchant.

Arc Foodbank is will do up its home in Prebend Street after receiving £1,000 to be spent at its local Leyland SDM store.

The donation comes as part of Leyland SDM’s Give London a Lift campaign, which has been giving good causes in London £1,000 donations since June.

Damien Brown, of Arc Foodbank, said: “This prize is a tremendous boost for us and means we’ll be able to spruce up the foodbank considerably and make it a much more welcoming place for our beneficiaries to visit.

“Our volunteers are working hard to provide a vital service to people in need across Islington and to receive support from Leyland SDM means a lot to us.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting our nearest store, spending the money and putting it to good use.”

Arc Foodbank launched in April and has since supported more than 500 people with food parcels.

More than 90 per cent of those receiving support are either unemployed or on benefits – and 97pc had never needed to visit a foodbank prior to the lockdown enforced in March.

The organisation will be visiting Leyland SDM Hackney, in Balls Pond Road, to make its purchases.

Paul Gerreli, marketing director at Leyland SDM, said: “We launched our Give London a Lift campaign to give charities and community groups a boost during this difficult time.

“We were very impressed with what Arc Foodbank has achieved in a short period of time and are delighted to be supporting them with this donation.

“Our stores sell everything from paint to tools and electrical wiring to plumbing parts, so they will be able to find everything they need to make this space a great place to visit.”

The Give London a Lift campaign has now closed to new entries, with the final two winners to be announced at the start of November.

Established in 1985, Leyland SDM started trading with a single store in central London, supplying local tradesmen as a Specialist Decorators’ Merchants with paint and decorating materials.