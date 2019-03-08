Search

Archway Bridge anti-suicide measures will finally be installed

PUBLISHED: 15:25 05 June 2019

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Archant

Anti-suicide measures will finally be installed at Archway Bridge from Monday - after 18 years of bureaucratic delays that have seen six people die.

The 3.3-metre stainless steel fencing, signed-off last summer, will be erected above the existing parapet and footpath.

Islington Council, Hackney Council and Transport for London (TfL) are funding the works, which will last for three weeks - and contractors will be on-site 24/7 during this period for the sake of speed and safety.

Marjorie Wallace, chief exec of the national mental health charity SANE, said: "We have been campaigning for more than 18 years for improvements to the safety of Archway Bridge.

"It's beyond a scandal that barriers, which we know to be effective in preventing suicide, still have not been installed. While Haringey and Islington Councils, Transport for London and heritage groups have squabbled about this, at least six people have lost their lives in a terrible way when they might have been saved, and drivers traumatised for life after what they have witnessed."

