Search

Advanced search

Archway care home putting on Christmas dinner for those who would otherwise be eating alone

PUBLISHED: 17:44 17 December 2019

Cheverton Lodge.

Cheverton Lodge.

Archant

An Archway care home is opening its doors this Christmas Day to anyone who would otherwise be eating alone.

Cheverton Lodge in Cheverton Road is putting on a traditional Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings for people in the community, as well as their residents.

You may also want to watch:

The head chef is able to cook for diners with varied dietary needs, but people are urged to book as soon as possible as places are limited.

Earl Elliott, general manager at Cheverton Lodge, will be joining diners on Christmas Day. He said: "Our Don't Dine Alone initiative supports people throughout the year and we believe at Christmas time it is important for those who would like company, to be able to have this, whilst enjoying a delicious meal."

The Don't Dine Alone initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

The festivities begin at midday and places can be booked by calling 0207 281 7040.

Most Read

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

Abuse headteacher left estate to ex-council leader and priest to clear his name after death

Left: convicted paedophile Derek Slade. Right: Islington politician Derek Sawyer, one of two executors in Slade's will. Pictures: Suffolk Police/Evening Standard

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Whittington Hospital in Supreme Court fight over damages for woman’s US surrogacy plan after missing cancer signs for 4 years

Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Most Read

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

Abuse headteacher left estate to ex-council leader and priest to clear his name after death

Left: convicted paedophile Derek Slade. Right: Islington politician Derek Sawyer, one of two executors in Slade's will. Pictures: Suffolk Police/Evening Standard

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Whittington Hospital in Supreme Court fight over damages for woman’s US surrogacy plan after missing cancer signs for 4 years

Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ocado’s plans for delivery depot near Archway school spark anger

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van in south west London. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Review: Duchess of Malfi, Almeida Theatre

The Duchess of Malfi at Almeida Theatre. Picture: Marc Brenner.

London Fire Brigade ‘slow to implement changes’ after Grenfell, says watchdog

Picture: @LondonFire

Archway care home putting on Christmas dinner for those who would otherwise be eating alone

Cheverton Lodge.

Arsenal to face Olympiacos in Europa League last-32

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists