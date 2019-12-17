Archway care home putting on Christmas dinner for those who would otherwise be eating alone

Cheverton Lodge. Archant

An Archway care home is opening its doors this Christmas Day to anyone who would otherwise be eating alone.

Cheverton Lodge in Cheverton Road is putting on a traditional Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings for people in the community, as well as their residents.

The head chef is able to cook for diners with varied dietary needs, but people are urged to book as soon as possible as places are limited.

Earl Elliott, general manager at Cheverton Lodge, will be joining diners on Christmas Day. He said: "Our Don't Dine Alone initiative supports people throughout the year and we believe at Christmas time it is important for those who would like company, to be able to have this, whilst enjoying a delicious meal."

The Don't Dine Alone initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

The festivities begin at midday and places can be booked by calling 0207 281 7040.