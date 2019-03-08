The Toy Project: Archway charity takes puppet shows to Grenadian primary school kids

The Toy Project in Grenanda. Picture: Jane Garfield Archant

An Archway charity that recycles unwanted toys toured Grenadian schools with puppet shoes and classroom supplies to help boost pupils’ literacy and storytelling this half-term.

Jane Garfield and Hazel Lambert from the Toy Project, in Junction Road, gifted books, puppets, costumes, masks, face paint and school supplies to children at the so-called island of spice's schools. The pair were guests of the Grenada National Council for the Disabled, and they gave storytelling and puppet shoes at three different locations spanning three parishes.

Jane, the charity's founder and director, said: “By modelling story telling to teachers and children in a hands-on and child focused way, we were able to encourage deeper and more meaningful connections to the children's experience of learning.

“We hope that by bringing this model and leaving the resources for the schools to use, this creative and interactive way of sharing stories will

continue to develop.”

Jane and Hazel, who have more than 40 years of combines teaching experience between them, visited Grenville School for Special Needs, in St Andrews, St Dominic's and St Theresa's RC schools in St David's and St Paul's Government School and the Grand Anse School for Special Needs in St George.