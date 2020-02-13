Search

Archway community organisation offering free counselling

PUBLISHED: 15:09 13 February 2020

Choices is now offering free counselling sessions.

Choices is now offering free counselling sessions.

A community organisation in Archway is offering free counselling sessions to anyone in Islington.

Choices, in St John's Way, has appointed Denise Mulcare, a qualified integrative counsellor and psychotherapist, to provide one to one and group sessions at its base in Caxton House Community Centre every Wednesday.

Denise said. "It has been wonderful to help local people unburden themselves and find a way forward through my counselling sessions."

One service user says that her counselling sessions at Choices have helped her move forward in her life following a bereavement.

"It has been very helpful and supportive for me to speak with Denise after my husband passed away," she said. "She is helping me to move forward and restart my life. I would have been lost without her."

Choices is also offering support to people who need help applying to the EU settlement scheme.

For more information visit choiceslondoncic.com.

Islington GP surgery closed 'due to the coronavirus'

An alert on the Ritchie Street Health Centre website on Thursday.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Teenager jailed for helping raiders with 'Rambo knife'

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Islington Education Awards celebrate 'depth of talent' working in the borough

Islington Education Awards 2020, Image 008 - Headteacher of the Year Jenny Lewis with Kalpesh Savjani for Transform Islington Schools Ltd. Picture: James Robertshaw

Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

The stun gun.

