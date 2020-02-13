Archway community organisation offering free counselling

Choices is now offering free counselling sessions. Archant

A community organisation in Archway is offering free counselling sessions to anyone in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Choices, in St John's Way, has appointed Denise Mulcare, a qualified integrative counsellor and psychotherapist, to provide one to one and group sessions at its base in Caxton House Community Centre every Wednesday.

Denise said. "It has been wonderful to help local people unburden themselves and find a way forward through my counselling sessions."

You may also want to watch:

One service user says that her counselling sessions at Choices have helped her move forward in her life following a bereavement.

"It has been very helpful and supportive for me to speak with Denise after my husband passed away," she said. "She is helping me to move forward and restart my life. I would have been lost without her."

Choices is also offering support to people who need help applying to the EU settlement scheme.

For more information visit choiceslondoncic.com.