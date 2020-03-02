Search

Advanced search

Archway company that imports high end food from Italy speaks about Brexit struggles

PUBLISHED: 16:07 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 02 March 2020

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines

Sean Pines

The owner of an Archway company importing food from Italy claims the devaluation of the pound since the Brexit referendum has been a huge challenge for his business.

Peregrine Trading is importing high end Italian food products, such as olive oil, pasta, sauces, from the EU.

"I need a weak Euro, and I need a strong UK economy to be successful," said owner David Harrison.

The pound reached its lowest level in three years last September. A strong Sterling means lower import costs for retailers, which can sell their products for a cheaper price to their UK customers.

Currency weakness is not the only issue that Peregrine Trading has faced. Harrison said his company had to carry extra stocks last spring with the risk of a hard Brexit, because he feared that there would be a few weeks of disruptions with his Italian suppliers.

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, 31% of small businesses stockpiled ahead of the initial Brexit deadline of October 31.

You may also want to watch:

However, David Harrison claims Peregrine Trading's exports to America have proved to be a lifesaver since the Brexit announcement.

"This is really what has helped us in the last few years. Whilst the pound has been weak against the Euro, the Dollar has been strong. The weakness of a currency has been offset by the strength of another," he says.

With the uncertainty of the post-Brexit arrangements, but also as a part of a wider business development plan, Peregrine is striving to grow its international presence. After the USA and the Middle East, David Harrison is considering entering the Chinese market.

"As a company, we are driven by growth and we are trying to grow our earnings by 5% to 10%. I have been looking at different markets, and obviously China is a very interesting, but also complicated market. I still have to find the appropriate partner," he says.

The possibility of a trade deal between the UK and China has been tackled several times since the EU Referendum, although UK's exports to China are only £22bn, or 3.5%.

Increasing the online presence of his company is also one of David Harrison's plan to widen his business despite the Brexit turmoil.

"Nobody really understand exactly how this is going to play out. All we know at the moment is that we will have a year of posturing from various politicians as they wrangle over the arrangements," concludes Harrison.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Hornsey Road fire: Takeaway store blaze sees customers and neighbours flee to safety

LFB Fire engine

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Cally stabbing: Man suffers knife injuries after Pentonville Road attack

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Why Arsenal’s Invincibles should be celebrated rather than derided

Arsenal players celebrate with the Barclaycard Premiership trophy after their match against Leicester City at Arsenal's Highbury Stadium, London Saturday May 15 2004. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Most Read

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Hornsey Road fire: Takeaway store blaze sees customers and neighbours flee to safety

LFB Fire engine

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Cally stabbing: Man suffers knife injuries after Pentonville Road attack

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Why Arsenal’s Invincibles should be celebrated rather than derided

Arsenal players celebrate with the Barclaycard Premiership trophy after their match against Leicester City at Arsenal's Highbury Stadium, London Saturday May 15 2004. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Anthony Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua after reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship belts from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia. Picture: PA

Finn wants Middlesex back at Blast Finals Day

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jeremy Corbyn says mainstream press attacked him relentlessly because he wanted to break up media monopolies and redistribute wealth

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

Jeremy Corbyn: Islington North MP on Piers Morgan, EU arrest warrants and his proudest achievements as leader

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Archway company that imports high end food from Italy speaks about Brexit struggles

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines
Drive 24