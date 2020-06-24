Search

Advanced search

Archway firm apologises to bereaved family for mistakes with funeral

PUBLISHED: 10:46 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 24 June 2020

Christopher James Cane had bought a £3,350 funeral plan with Dignity. Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane/Google Maps

Christopher James Cane had bought a £3,350 funeral plan with Dignity. Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane/Google Maps

Archant

A funeral director has apologised to a bereaved family about a series of mistakes with their loved one’s final wishes.

Christopher James Cane Picture: Submitted by Angie CaneChristopher James Cane Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane

Before Christopher James Cane passed away at 70 years old on January 8 last year, he had bought a £3,350 funeral plan with Dignity to be carried out by William Beckett Funeral Directors in Archway.

However, a series of errors led his family to lodge a complaint with the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) more than a year later.

They said problems started when Danni, one of Christopher’s four children, delivered clothes for her father to be cremated in.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to Islington activist who was the ‘beating heart of community’

READ MORE: Hornsey Lane Estate says goodbye to much-loved youth worker lost to Covid-19

“The staff were thoughtless, handing me back our dad’s belt and simply saying ‘it won’t burn’, and then turning on her heel like it was nothing,” Danni said.

Christopher James Cane. Picture: Submitted by Angie CaneChristopher James Cane. Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane

Christopher was also placed in a coffin of the wrong wood, not prepared for the ceremony by shaving and repeatedly called Michael in meetings because of a clerical error.

You may also want to watch:

Danni added there were problems with the procession: “Then our dad was driven in a hearse for more than half a mile without family cars following and no one from the funeral directors seemed to notice.

“My sister had to get out of the family car and run to catch the hearse and they were already an hour late.”

Christopher James Cane passed away at 70 years old on January 8 last year. Picture: Submitted by Angie CaneChristopher James Cane passed away at 70 years old on January 8 last year. Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane

Danni pointed out that part of the cost of the plan was for a specific funeral time slot, which he missed, and believes people did not see the procession because of the hold-up.

CEDR found Dignity had breached its contract in not properly preparing the deceased for viewing and supplying a different coffin, but not in respect of the other complaints.

Dignity has now refunded 50 per cent of the funeral plan cost, but Christopher’s family are not happy with the outcome.

His daughter Angie said: “You only die once. You only have one funeral and you want the funeral to be the best as it can be, and to have some dignity. There was no dignity in our dad’s funeral.”

A spokesperson for William Beckett said: “We are very sorry that some elements of the funeral for Mr Cane fell short of the normal high standards we set ourselves and that all our clients should expect.

“We offered to refund 50pc of the price paid for the funeral plan and independent arbitration found this to be an appropriate amount for the loss in value suffered by our client.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search

High Court rules Islington Council ‘failed to notify’ homeless man in legal battle

Shabnam Shekarian, solicitor at Hodge Jones and Allen. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Application for Finsbury Park gambling games shop licence rejected

Fonthill Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager arrested following police chase after moped drives wrong way down the road

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search

High Court rules Islington Council ‘failed to notify’ homeless man in legal battle

Shabnam Shekarian, solicitor at Hodge Jones and Allen. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Application for Finsbury Park gambling games shop licence rejected

Fonthill Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager arrested following police chase after moped drives wrong way down the road

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Luiz agrees new one-year deal at Arsenal

Arsenal's David Luiz warms up before a Premier League match (pic Tess Derry/PA)

Coronavirus: Grassroots cricket ‘still banned’ says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus

Archway firm apologises to bereaved family for mistakes with funeral

Christopher James Cane had bought a £3,350 funeral plan with Dignity. Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane/Google Maps

Islington helpline supports 10,000 people during coronavirus lockdown

The We are Islington helpline launched at the beginning of lockdown. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Pride goes online with help from Islington’s London Dance Academy

Islington fitness studio owner helps to launch virtual Pride