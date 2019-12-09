Archway girl becomes one of youngest members of National Youth Orchestra at 14

A musical prodigy from Archway has become on of the youngest members of the National Youth Orchestra at just 14.

Clio Harwood has got into the National Youth Orchestra aged just 14.

Violinist Clio Harwood, of Gladsmuir Road, was one of 164 youngsters chosen from a pool of more than 700 applicants. As part of the orchestra, she will perform three concert tours across the UK, playing at Birmingham Symphony Hall, Barbican, Royal Concert Hall and the Southbank Centre among others.

Clio said: "To me, being an NYO musician means being part of something that young people create and love doing. It gives people the gift of a powerful, inspiring performance."

Clio and the NYO will also touring schools in the country to share their love of music with their peers.

She started playing the violin aged four with the Lauderdale Suzuki Group in Lauderdale House, Highgate, and won first prizes at the North London Music Festival.

She also plays the piano and studies both instruments at the junior department of the Royal College of Music in Kensington, which she attends on Saturdays.

Clio has just moved from being a music scholar at Channing, Highgate, to the Purcell School for Young Musicians in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

She is a big fan of George Gershwin, who she said was the musician she'd most like to collaborate with.

She said: "I love how he created a fusion between classical music and 20th Century jazz, that resulted in some breathtaking pieces of music that continue to amaze audiences today."