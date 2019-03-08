Archway Methodist Hall office plans rejected by Islington Council

An indicative image of how the building could look. Picture: White Arkitekter Archant

Controversial plans to convert the old Archway Methodist Hall into an office block have been rejected by Islington Council planners.

In December plans were submitted by architect firm White Arkitekter to flatten the Archway Road site and build a six-storey energy-efficient office block for "local businesses".

That came as a shock to many, as the same firm had said early last year the plans would include community and theatre space.

But now the plans have been knocked back anyway.

Planners say the development would result in the "unjustified loss" of arts and community space, and, damningly, would "result in substantial harm to the significance, character and appearance of the St John's Grove Conservation Area."

Officers added the proposed height and uncharacteristic materials would fail to preserve or enhance the area's appearance.

The Better Archway Forum has submitted rival plans for it to be an arts venue.