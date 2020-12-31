Search

Archway organisation to help people applying to EU settlement scheme

PUBLISHED: 11:26 05 February 2020

Sheri Lawal. Picture: Choices

Sheri Lawal. Picture: Choices

Archant

A community organisation in Archway is offering one-to-one support to anyone who needs help applying to the EU settlement scheme.

Choices, a community interest company in Caxton House Community Centre in St John's Way, has been approved to provide an assisted digital service for the scheme.

EU, EEA or Swiss citizens and their families must apply if they wish to carry on living in the UK after June 30 next year. If the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the deadline for applying will be December 31 2020. You will need to be living in the UK before it leaves the EU to apply.

Choices director Sheri Lawal said: "Many people may be struggling with their applications or not even be aware of the approaching deadline. We can support people who may need assisted digital support to apply to the EU settlement scheme or to complete their UK visa application or renewals if they don't have confidence to complete online forms or searching on gov.uk or if they need access to or help using a computer and the internet."

For more information contact Sheri Lawal on 0207 281 6428 or at info@choiceslondoncic.com.

