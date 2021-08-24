Archway singer Bliss Williams finds BBC radio success with single

Published: 12:12 PM August 24, 2021

Bliss Williams is looking to take off with his single Make Time for Mourning. - Credit: Bliss Williams / YouTube

Archway singer Bliss Williams has high hopes for igniting his career after his latest single found airplay on BBC Radio London.

The station’s DJ Gary Crowley has championed the funk sound of Williams, whose track Make Time for Mourning combines sombre words and a punchy backbeat.

The track has been released on Colorama Records, the label of Andy Crofts, from Paul Weller’s band.

“It’s a song about honouring the past whilst moving forward,” Williams said.

“Singular case of existential funk, melancholy has never made you want to move so much. Listening in 2021, it’s just as well.”

Having also had airplay on Islington Radio and Boogaloo Radio, Williams has seen the song and its video receive hundreds of plays on Spotify and YouTube.

To watch the video, click here.