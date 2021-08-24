News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Archway singer Bliss Williams finds BBC radio success with single

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:12 PM August 24, 2021   
Bliss Williams is looking to take off with his single Make Time for Mourning.

Bliss Williams is looking to take off with his single Make Time for Mourning. - Credit: Bliss Williams / YouTube

Archway singer Bliss Williams has high hopes for igniting his career after his latest single found airplay on BBC Radio London. 

The station’s DJ Gary Crowley has championed the funk sound of Williams, whose track Make Time for Mourning combines sombre words and a punchy backbeat.

The track has been released on Colorama Records, the label of Andy Crofts, from Paul Weller’s band.

“It’s a song about honouring the past whilst moving forward,” Williams said. 

“Singular case of existential funk, melancholy has never made you want to move so much. Listening in 2021, it’s just as well.”

You may also want to watch:

Having also had airplay on Islington Radio and Boogaloo Radio, Williams has seen the song and its video receive hundreds of plays on Spotify and YouTube.

To watch the video, click here. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tony Eastlake murder: Old Bailey trial date set
  2. 2 Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent
  3. 3 Finsbury Park drugs misuse centre in special measures to close 
  1. 4 Tube partial closure and road delays in Islington this week
  2. 5 Chance for artists to win £1,500 St Pancras Hospital commission
  3. 6 'This building is expressing something profound' Architect Gordon Shrigley reviews HKR Hoxton
  4. 7 Tougher conditions imposed on Islington Sports Bar and Grill after Covid breaches
  5. 8 Why some Cross Street retailers are keeping their doors permanently locked
  6. 9 New Finsbury Park Picturehouse opening imminent
  7. 10 Pub theatre brings Hornby's tale of Arsenal obsession to the stage
Music
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

La Clave Latin American Festival

Food and Drink

Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
McDonalds in Seven Sisters Road

Curb on late night deliveries at Seven Sisters Road McDonalds following...

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
People Friendly Streets in Highbury Fields

Islington Council | Opinion

Letters on People Friendly Streets and Old Street roundabout

Reader letters

Logo Icon
The Edmonton incinerator 

Climate Emergency | Exclusive

What competition? One bidder left in 'race' to build north London...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon