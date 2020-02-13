Search

Advanced search

Archway Tavern: Licensing application could see pub open properly

PUBLISHED: 15:21 13 February 2020

The Archway Tavern is now open again after more than five years. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Archway Tavern is now open again after more than five years. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Bosses at the Archway Tavern have submitted a licensing application that could put an end to the sporadic opening hours.

The variation seeks to change the layout of the premises. The venue currently has an umbrella licence shared with Nightclub Koli upstairs and a bar at the rear of the building.

You may also want to watch:

But the sole licence for all venues means the tavern needs to meet the same conditions when open, including security staff.

The council told the Gazette last month it had repeatedly explained to Mr Toska how an application can be made to separate the licence into three, and it now appears that could be the case.

This paper also revealed the pub was sold by Enterprise Inns last year to Wapping real estate company Searchgrade Ltd, whose director David Pearlman has the same role at commercial lettings firm Pearl and Coutts, which is headquartered in White Lion Street.

Mr Pearlman told the Gazette: "As a local business, we are as keen as everyone else for the pub to be restored to its former glory and reclaim its rightful place at the heart of the local community. As such we are pursuing all practical means to achieve that end."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Islington GP surgery closed ‘due to the coronavirus’

An alert on the Ritchie Street Health Centre website on Thursday.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Teenager jailed for helping raiders with ‘Rambo knife’

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Islington Education Awards celebrate ‘depth of talent’ working in the borough

Islington Education Awards 2020, Image 008 - Headteacher of the Year Jenny Lewis with Kalpesh Savjani for Transform Islington Schools Ltd. Picture: James Robertshaw

Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

The stun gun.

Most Read

Islington GP surgery closed ‘due to the coronavirus’

An alert on the Ritchie Street Health Centre website on Thursday.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Teenager jailed for helping raiders with ‘Rambo knife’

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Islington Education Awards celebrate ‘depth of talent’ working in the borough

Islington Education Awards 2020, Image 008 - Headteacher of the Year Jenny Lewis with Kalpesh Savjani for Transform Islington Schools Ltd. Picture: James Robertshaw

Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

The stun gun.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ex-champion Conteh helps launch new Fighting Chance programme at Islington BC

Former boxing champion John Conteh MBE with attendants at The Fighting Chance launch at Islington Boxing Club (pic Eugene Lum)

Arsenal’s Miedema up for big BBC award

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal captain Little has surgery

Arsenal's Kim Little (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

OnTee golf app making booking easier

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee

Double celebration for Islington BC’s Gegic

Islington BC's Slavisa Gegic celebrates his Southern Area title win (pic Reggie Hagland)
Drive 24