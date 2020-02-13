Archway Tavern: Licensing application could see pub open properly

The Archway Tavern is now open again after more than five years. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Bosses at the Archway Tavern have submitted a licensing application that could put an end to the sporadic opening hours.

The variation seeks to change the layout of the premises. The venue currently has an umbrella licence shared with Nightclub Koli upstairs and a bar at the rear of the building.

But the sole licence for all venues means the tavern needs to meet the same conditions when open, including security staff.

The council told the Gazette last month it had repeatedly explained to Mr Toska how an application can be made to separate the licence into three, and it now appears that could be the case.

This paper also revealed the pub was sold by Enterprise Inns last year to Wapping real estate company Searchgrade Ltd, whose director David Pearlman has the same role at commercial lettings firm Pearl and Coutts, which is headquartered in White Lion Street.

Mr Pearlman told the Gazette: "As a local business, we are as keen as everyone else for the pub to be restored to its former glory and reclaim its rightful place at the heart of the local community. As such we are pursuing all practical means to achieve that end."