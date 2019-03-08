Area guide showcases best of Islington’s independent businesses

Basil and Jenna Fansa launching The Local Buyers Club card in Islington. Archant

A new area guide has been compiled for shoppers listing a who’s who of independent traders across Islington.

The list, put together by the Local Buyer’s Club – a discount card group for the borough – includes everything from boutiques to restaurants and experiences.

Founder Basil Fansa said: “We believe the experiences offered by the best local businesses are richer, more personal and offer more variety. We’ve had a lot of fun sampling local life and asking the community for their suggestions and ensuring what we put forward offers an authentic, individual experience of Islington. I hope it will encourage people to step away from the big-chains and try something different.”

Featured in the guide are restaurants Galley, Salut and Farang, shops such as Paul A Young Chocolates and EpicZen, venues including Angel Comedy Club and Union Chapel and outdoor spaces like Culpeper Community Garden and Gillespie Park.

See the guide at bit.ly/IslingtonAreaGuide.