Armed police make two arrests after firearm and other weapons allegedly brandished near Upper Street

PUBLISHED: 08:15 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 28 May 2019

Laycock Street. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Armed police were scrambled to Laycock Street yesterday afternoon after a witness reported seeing people wielding a gun and other weapons.

Officers then to travelled Allerton Street, where they stopped a vehicle and arrested a man, of unknown age, on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

But cops didn't recover a gun.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson added: "At 5.30pm a second male - no further details - was arrested on suspicion of affray and dangerous driving in Rotherfield Court.

"Both males remain in custody."

Police aren't aware of anyone being hurt in connection to these incidents. The investigation is ongoing.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

