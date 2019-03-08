Search

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid 'crazy Wild West' scenes

PUBLISHED: 15:52 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 30 August 2019

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Police armed like "paramilitaries" this afternoon tasered and arrested a man in Drayton Park, in scenes resembling the "Wild West".

The road, in the shadow of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, is shut.

Neighbours told how a driver was "bobbing between cars" and smashing into some before armed police arrived and tasered him.

A man told the Gazette: "A blue car was bobbing between cars. [He] took out a van and a car, tried to get away and reversed up the pavement, then armed police were everywhere shouting and smashing the window trying to stop him.

"[They] tasered him. Crazy Wild West stuff - [it's] scary, really, stuff like this could be going down during the day."

Another witness, who saw the aftermath of the incident, added: "They had some guy on the ground at one point. They had machine guns near where the school is and the road was cordoned off.

"There was maybe a dozen police cars. The squad looked like paramilitaries. They guy lying on the ground was cuffed then they got him on his knees and feet. It was very shocking that it was happening in broad daylight. I have never seen anything like it in this area."

The man, who also filmed the aftermath of the incident, added: "The police were quite forceful to me. They were pushing me when I was filming and didn't give me a chance to move away. I had about five guys pushing me."

This page is being updated

