Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

PUBLISHED: 12:18 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 18 May 2020

A car being chased by police collided with a woman and two other vehicles in Highbury on Thursday.

At about 3.45pm, police were called to a man acting suspiciously in a car in Durham Road.

Officers approached the vehicle, which reversed and collided with a woman.

She suffered a minor facial injury.

The car then crashed into a parked vehicle and drove off.

Police followed the car, which later collided with “street furniture” and another parked car in Aubert Park.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “[A man] was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.”

He’s been bailed until mid-July.

A different man was seen getting out of the passenger seat of the car that crashed. Police say he got into a different vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Ronalds Road.

Call police on 101 if you have information about this incident.

