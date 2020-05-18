Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury
PUBLISHED: 12:18 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 18 May 2020
Archant
A car being chased by police collided with a woman and two other vehicles in Highbury on Thursday.
At about 3.45pm, police were called to a man acting suspiciously in a car in Durham Road.
Officers approached the vehicle, which reversed and collided with a woman.
She suffered a minor facial injury.
You may also want to watch:
The car then crashed into a parked vehicle and drove off.
Police followed the car, which later collided with “street furniture” and another parked car in Aubert Park.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “[A man] was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.”
He’s been bailed until mid-July.
A different man was seen getting out of the passenger seat of the car that crashed. Police say he got into a different vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Ronalds Road.
Call police on 101 if you have information about this incident.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.