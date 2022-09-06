15 arrested in Islington after Eritrean Embassy protest turns nasty
- Credit: Google
Protesters clashed with cops on Sunday, after a peaceful demonstration outside the Eritrean Embassy turned nasty.
The demonstration outside the embassy in White Lion Street, Islington, had been organised on September 4 to condemn Eritrea’s occupation of the Tigray region in the north of the country.
According to Scotland Yard, police were called just after 1.30pm to reports of a disturbance in that area, after a "large group approached those demonstrating".
"A number of people then became involved in a confrontation," a spokesperson said.
"Officers attended and separated those involved," they added.
Upper Street was blocked off as after demonstrators took over the main road outside Angel tube station.
Police said 15 arrests were made for offences including public order and wilful obstruction of the highway.
There were no reports of any serious injuries.