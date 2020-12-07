Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Lia Wälti nominated for individual awards

Published: 4:00 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe has been nominated for the PFA Ireland player of the year award alongside Louise Quinn and Denise O’Sullivan.

Arsenal's Lia Walti during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. - Credit: PA

McCabe has seven assists in all competitions for Arsenal this season the most at the club and registered her sixth against Birmingham City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday as the Gunners won 3-0.

McCabe has had a superb season for the Gunners as the Republic of Ireland captain opened the scoring in the derby day victory over Tottenham Hotspur in October with a fantastic free-kick from an acute angle whipping the ball off the post and beyond Rebecca Spencer in the Tottenham Hotspur goal.

During Arsenal’s 2018-19 WSL title winning campaign, nobody played more minutes for the Gunners than McCabe showing she is a vital member to the squad.

She is also very versitile as she can play on the wing or in defence playing at left-back this season with Steph Catley out with an injury.

She made her senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland against Hungary at the Istria Cup in March 2015 and won player of the match on her competitive debut against Finland.

She was named team captain by Colin Bell in 2017 and continues to lead the team to this day.

Meanwhile, Lia Wälti has been nominated for Switzerland’s Athlete of the year award by Blick a newspaper from the country.

Wälti recently made her 50th appearance for the Gunners.

The Swiss international has played 10 Super League matches for Joe Montemurro’s side last season having appeared 12 times in their 2018/19 title-winning campaign.

This season the defensive midfielder has played 7 matches and has one assist against Brighton & Hove Albion in a game Arsenal won 5-0. In 2018-19 Wälti won the Women’s Super League title with the club and on her best moments at Arsenal so far said: “Since I’ve been here we’ve had a few really good games, especially in my first season with Arsenal when we won the league.

“That was a season when everybody really enjoyed themselves on the pitch. Everything went really well.

“The game against Chelsea when we won 5-0 was just amazing because nobody really expected us to beat them with a high score like that.”

Wälti will be up against Roman Josi who plays Ice Hockey, Andy Schmid of handball, fellow footballers Fabian Lustenberger who plays for BSC Young Boys and Remo Freuler of Italian side Atalanta.