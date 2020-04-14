There With You: Arsenal Foundation delivers 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal PA Wire/PA Images

The Arsenal Foundation is helping to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington.

The donations from HIS Church will provide more than 30,000 free meals, plus essential items like sanitary and personal hygiene products to vulnerable people in the community.

The Arsenal foundation has also pledged £100,0000 to support organisations in the borough, and it’s redirected a further £50,000 into Islington Giving’s Covid-19 crisis fund.

Arsenal in Community staff have also been helping to transport frontline NHS workers.

Head of Arsenal in the Community Alan Sefton MBE said: “We are very proud to be able to support the people of Islington during this challenging time. Islington Council have set up an extremely well-coordinated response and it is essential that we play our part in supporting that.”

HIS Church is a registered charity that has been providing help to foodbanks across the country for the past 13 years.

Before the pandemic, HIS Church were distributing just over 50,000 meals a week across the UK. But it’s currently distributing about 200,000 meals a week through a network of more than 15,000 charities.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in Islington during the pandemic.

