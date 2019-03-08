Search

Arsenal in the Community take part in pan-disability football festival

PUBLISHED: 14:42 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 09 August 2019

Arsenal in the Community youngsters at the Premier League and BT's pan-disabiilty festival, hosted by Spurs. Picture: Arsenal in the Community

Arsenal in the Community took part in a pan-disability football festival hosted by north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last month.

More than 180 youngster from 23 Premier League and English Football League club were involved in the sporting festival, which celebrated the top divisions partnership with the BT Disability programme.

Former Celtic striker John Hartson ran a skills session for the kids, who then took part in a big tournament.

Luke Howard, from Arsenal in the Community said: "The Premier League BT funding has allowed us to really widen our horizons and look at what people want from Arsenal.

"We can speak to families, speak to local support groups, engage with local schools and find out what is it that is missing locally and how we can create this provision. It has allowed us to diversify the opportunities we create as well."

Last season the Premier League and BT ran more than 1,100 disability sports festivals, attended by some 36,400 people across England and Wales.

