Arsenal legend Tony Adams joins man for last leg of two-day charity walk

Former England Arsenal captain Tony Adams MBE with National Brain Appeal fundraiser Lewis Owens next to Tony's statue at the Emirates Stadium. Archant

An education expert who walked from Cambridge to London in support of a brain injury charity stopped off to meet Arsenal legend Tony Adams at the Emirates.

The former England captain joined Dr Lewis Owens on the last leg of his trip, which took two days. The aim of the Longest Day Challenge was to raise money for The National Brain Appeal, which supports The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Queen Square, where the walk finished.

Lewis was supporting the charity after his friend, pianist Colin Stone, had successful brain surgery at the hospital in 2018.

After completing the walk, Lewis said: "What I have done in 48 hours is nothing compared to the incredible care given to patients in The National Hospital day in day out. The experience has reaffirmed to me just how important the work of The National Brain Appeal is."

Tony said: "Walking 64 miles in two days is no mean feat! It was a pleasure to join Lewis for the last leg of his challenge."

Donate to Lewis here.