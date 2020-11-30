News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal star Beth Mead nominated for GIVEMESPORT player of the month for November

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 5:00 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 8:49 PM December 7, 2020
Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at M...

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. - Credit: PA

Arsenal’s Beth Mead has been nominated for the GIVEMESPORT Women’s Super League player of the month.

Mead scored the Gunners only goal last time out in the league in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Meadow Park before a late Lotte Wubben-Moy own goal saw Chelsea come away with a point.

The former Sunderland star got in between the Chelsea defence after Vivianne Miedema beat Millie Bright to cross the ball into the box and Mead was on hand with the sliding finish.

Mead has been on a good run of form this campaign as she has two goals and five assists to her name adding her other goal in the 9-1 win over West Ham United away from home.

She also registered assists against the Hammers, Reading, Bristol City, Tottenham Hotspur in what’s been a bright start to the campaign for the 25-year-old.

You may also want to watch:

Mead has been nominated alongside Ashleigh Neville of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City’s Ellen White, Chelsea’s Beth England and Manchester United duo Mary Earps and Ella Toone who scored the winner against the Gunners during the month.

