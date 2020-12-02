Arsenal star Jill Roord nets brace as Scotland suffer dissapointment

Published: 4:03 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 11:05 AM December 9, 2020

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) and team-mates huddle before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. - Credit: PA

Jill Roord netted a brace as the Netherlands beat Kosovo in their final Euro 2022 playoff. The Dutch won 6-0 scoring all their goals in the second half.

Roord netted the second goal from a free-kick after Katja Snoeijs had handed them the lead before Barcelona’s Lieke Martens added a third.

Snoeijs who has really impressed over the course of the campaign made it four with fifteen minutes to go before Roord netted her second with a composed finish inside the box jinking her way past a defender before slotting into an empty net.

Snoeijs then completed her hat-trick in the 84th minute.

Roord also registered an assist as Danielle van de Donk was an unused substitute.

Scotland suffered a dissapointing 1-0 defeat to Finland that means they can’t qualify for the Euro 2022 finals in England.

Amanda Rantanen’s last gasp goal gave Finland all three points and crushed Scotland’s dream as Lisa Evans, Jennifer Beattie and Kim Little all played.

Beattie won the player of the match award for the home side at Edinburgh’s Easter Road.

Martha Thomas, Evans and Caroline Weir all had big chances to put Scotland ahead while Zoe Ness was denied by Tinja-Riikka Korpela who plays her club football at Everton.

Beattie had a good opportunity in the first half as she rose from a corner and her powerful header was clutched on the line by goalkeeper Korpela, who then held Little’s shot from the edge of the box.

Little said after the game: “We’re incredibly disappointed. Three 1-0 results and ultimately we’ve not been good enough, we’ve not put the ball in the back of the net.

“We have to take responsibility for that result, we had chances, a lot of them. Unfortunately we just weren’t clinical enough.”

Evans went on to add: “We dominated the ball but we couldn’t score and at that level, teams are going to punish you. This isn’t a one-off, it’s happened in Finland and in Portugal.

“We’ve got such a good squad and we’ve not got the full potential out of it. We all need to be better.”

Katie McCabe also suffered dissapointment as the Republic of Ireland’s hopes of reaching the Euros ended after a 3-1 defeat to Germany and Ukraine beat Montenegro 2-1 to jump into second spot.

McCabe was awarded the player of the match award after scoring a penalty to get Vera Pauw’s side back into the game after Lina Magull had earlier scored a penalty after a tangle of legs with Svenja Huth.

Tabea Wassmuth doubled the lead eight minutes later when she picked out the bottom corner with a curling right-footed shot after Grace Moloney had beaten away the Hoffenheim midfielder’s initial effort.

The Irish then won a penalty when Heather Payne broke down the right before pulling the ball back to Denise O’Sullivan, who went down under Marina Hegering’s challenge.

This allowed McCabe to step up and score showing her character after missing from the spot last time out against Ukraine in Kyiv last month.

McCabe’s goal was the first conceded by Germany in 17 months since the Women’s World Cup against Sweden in 2019.

Wassmuth then popped up with another unstoppable strike to secure a 3-1 win in the 85th minute and make it eight wins out of eight in the group for the former World champions.

McCabe said after the game that she was “Gutted” after she and her team-mates gave it everything they had.

Leoine Maier was an unused substitute for Germany after making her 75th international cap for Germany against Greece last Friday.

Lia Wälti and Malin Gut started in Switzerland’s 4-0 defeat away to Belgium as Belgium leapfrogged the Swiss to finish first in the group with Switzerland finishing second.

However the bad news for Arsenal is that Wälti suffered a head injury and was substituted in the first half and with the concussion protocols will now miss the Birmingham City clash this Sunday.

Gut however played the full 90 minutes but goals from Janice Cayman, Tine De Caigny with a brace and an own goal from Elvira Herzog saw Belgium progress.

Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger played in Austria’s 1-0 win over Serbia and kept a clean-sheet as they finished second in their group behind France.

Austria were missing the injured Viktoria Schnaderbeck but Nicole Billa scored the winner with ten minutes left to play.