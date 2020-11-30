Arsenal’s Katie McCabe dreaming of shock win over Germany in Euro 2022 qualifying

Published: 12:14 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 8:49 PM December 7, 2020

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. - Credit: PA

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe is dreaming of leading the Republic of Ireland to a shock win over Germany on Tuesday in the final game of the Euro 2022 qualification period.

Vera Pauw’s side sit second in the group but they know a defeat against the Germans and a Ukraine win over Montenegro would see the Ukrainian’s move into second spot and secure a Euro 2022 playoff spot.

Saturday marked three years since McCabe was appointed as Ireland captain by former manager Colin Bell and on the game said: “We never back down to being the underdogs so for this Germany game, it’s going to be massive.

“We all know what’s at stake. If we beat the Germans, we get a playoff and anything less than that, we’re out. I think that’s motivation in itself for each and every one of the girls.”

There will be no fans at Tallaght Stadium but on the campaign alone it’s been a successful one and McCabe reflected on it saying: “It’s been massive.

“Since I first came into the senior team, five or six years ago, the steps that have been made in women’s football have been massive. Do I think it can improve even further? Yes, I think it’s so important for our girls at grassroots level to be participating, and because of the 20×20 campaign, the FAI are putting a lot of work into that.

“I have a young sister, she has just turned 12-13 and she is at that age where she can look to achieve to be a professional footballer.

“For me when I was 12-13, I didn’t see that as possible, and that’s because of all the little details of us playing on television, girls can sit at home and watch us and hopefully be like us one day.

“As the 20×20 logo goes, if you can’t see it, you can’t be it. It’s so important.

“For me playing in the UK, I have seen the leaps and bounds that the WSL has taken with Barclays coming in and investing heavily in the league.”

On being appointed Ireland captain she said: “It’s been a learning curve for me. Getting the captaincy at 21 wasn’t something I expected but it was something I took with both hands.”

“You don’t get everything right at the start and I’m probably not getting everything right now but I’ve had great support from my team-mates.”

The game kicks off at 5pm and will be broadcast live on RTE.