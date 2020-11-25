News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema nominated for FIFA’s the best award

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 2:00 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 8:42 PM December 7, 2020
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park,...

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Vivianne Miedema has been nominated for FIFA’s the best award after a remarkable 2019-20 season that saw the Netherlands international end as top goalscorer in the Women’s Super League and the Champions League.

Miedema ended the campaign with ten goals in Europe’s elite tournament as well as hitting 16 to win the Golden Boot in the WSL and not one of her goals came from the penalty spot.

In the WSL the striker scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she topped the goalscoring charts once more for a second consecutive season.

She also became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished the Robins in that famous victory at Meadow Park.

Miedema also ended the season with the most assists (eight) to show she isn’t just a goalscorer, but one of the most unselfish players in the game.

You may also want to watch:

She created four goals in the high scoring win over Bristol City as she set up Lisa Evans twice, Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs to score.

The 24 year old also had the most open play passes of any forward in the league with 24.48 passes per game and also plays the most long passes per game with an average 1.47 showing she isn’t just a normal number 9.

Miedema has also broken the WSL goalscoring record in 2020-21 season she broke the WSL goalscoring record with her treble over the Gunners north London rival’s bringing her onto 52 goals in 50 games during Arsenal’s 6-1 win.

She broke the previous record held by former Manchester City forward Nikita Parris in 60 games fewer.

Miedema also won the 2018-19 PFA player of the year and the 2020 Women’s Football Writers and BBC Sports Women’s Player of the Year awards.

Overall Miedema has 52 goals, 21 assists and has played 4294 minutes for the Gunners in what is a phenomenal record.

She is nominated alongside Wendie Renard, Lucy Bronze, Delphine Cascarino, Pernille Harder, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ji So Yun, Jenni Hermoso, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai and Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Voting will take place between November, 25 and December, 9 on the FIFA website with the results being announced during a ceremony on 17 December.

Full women’s player shortlist:

Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (France, Lyon)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain, Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea, Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japan, Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France, Lyon)

