News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Chance to ask Tony Adams a question on his Sober not Sombre speaking tour

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:18 PM April 4, 2022
Arsenal captain Tony Adams proudly holds the Premiership Trophy and FA Cup in front of thousands of

Arsenal captain Tony Adams proudly holds the Premiership Trophy and FA Cup in front of thousands of supporters after the 2001-02 Double - Credit: PA

Arsenal great Tony Adams will speak about his journey through alcoholism to football glory at Union Chapel. 

The former Gunners and England captain will close his ‘Sober Not Sombre’ speaking tour with a date at the Islington venue on Friday, June 3. 

He said: “I’m really excited to announce my UK tour and can’t wait to be able to chat to fans across the country. 

“It will be great fun to regale tales from my footballing career and also cover more serious matters – which in turn can hopefully help people overcome their own issues and get them back on the right path.”

Adams retired from football in 2002 after leading Arsenal to a league and FA Cup double. Since becoming sober in the 1990s he has penned two books about his journey and established the Sporting Chance clinic that continues to help sportsmen and women with addiction and mental health issues.

There will also be a chance to ask the legendary defender a question as part of the Q&A. 

To purchase tickets, visit www.tonyadamsofficial.com 

Arsenal FC
Islington News

Don't Miss

Brent has been deemed happiest borough

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in north London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Old Bull and Bush in North Hampstead, North End Way, London, NW3 7HE

London Live News

5 of the best family-friendly pubs in north London

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A house fire in Northfield Road, East Ham, is thought to have been caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery

London Live News

Mapped: Over 20 home fires linked to e-scooters and e-bikes in 12 months

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Old map of London on beige brown paper

London’s oldest map goes on display

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon