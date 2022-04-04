Chance to ask Tony Adams a question on his Sober not Sombre speaking tour

Arsenal captain Tony Adams proudly holds the Premiership Trophy and FA Cup in front of thousands of supporters after the 2001-02 Double - Credit: PA

Arsenal great Tony Adams will speak about his journey through alcoholism to football glory at Union Chapel.

The former Gunners and England captain will close his ‘Sober Not Sombre’ speaking tour with a date at the Islington venue on Friday, June 3.

He said: “I’m really excited to announce my UK tour and can’t wait to be able to chat to fans across the country.

“It will be great fun to regale tales from my footballing career and also cover more serious matters – which in turn can hopefully help people overcome their own issues and get them back on the right path.”

Adams retired from football in 2002 after leading Arsenal to a league and FA Cup double. Since becoming sober in the 1990s he has penned two books about his journey and established the Sporting Chance clinic that continues to help sportsmen and women with addiction and mental health issues.

There will also be a chance to ask the legendary defender a question as part of the Q&A.

To purchase tickets, visit www.tonyadamsofficial.com